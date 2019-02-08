Build the best city, one tile at a time

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 08th February 2019

By Arjun Sukumaran
CHENNAI : When it comes to themes, building a city has always held a special place in gaming. Whether you’re talking about that venerable classic SimCity (or the plethora of ‘Sim’ games that followed) or the deluge of mobile apps based on that setting, it’s clear that city-building is here to stay. Board gaming too has seen a number of games along these lines, including the subject of this week’s column — Quadropolis.
In Quadropolis, two-four players will compete to build the best city at the end of four rounds.

Each round, players take turns drafting tiles from a central board and adding them to their city. Here’s how it works — the tiles form a 5x5 grid, and each player has four architects numbered from 1 to 4. On your turn, you play one of these architects pointing at a particular row or column of the grid. If you play your ‘2’ architect to a particular row or column, for example, you’ll take the 2nd tile in the direction your architect is pointing.

Complications immediately arise because of the first quirk of Quadropolis — when a player takes a tile, they must place a large pawn where the tile was. The next player cannot place an architect that’s pointing at that pawn. So you not only have to worry about other players taking the tile you want, but you also have to worry that they might block you inadvertently by ensuring that you can’t place where you wanted to. 

There are good games out there built on that level of puzzle-solving, but Quadropolis takes it to the next level with its next rule; which is that the architect you use to take a tile also determines the spaces in your city where you’re allowed to place that tile. Your city is a 4x4 grid, with rows and columns respectively numbered from 1-4. That tile you took with that aforementioned 2-value architect must be placed in an empty spot in either the ‘2’ row or the ‘2’ column on your personal board. This blows the game wide open, because suddenly the perfect tile for you might not be reachable with an architect that’ll get it where it needs to go. 

So it’s a good, possibly even great puzzle, but how is it as a city-builder? The best examples of the genre work so well because they’re intuitive on a fundamental level and, happily, Quadropolis lives up to its theme. Of course apartment blocks score more points if they’re taller, and of course parks are worth more the closer they are to residential buildings. It makes sense that factories want to be near harbours, and public service buildings want to be in each quadrant of your city. It all fits, which means there’s no dissonance to be found here — just a well-crafted package.

There’s a ton of game just in the Classic mode, which is what I’ve described above, but Quadropolis also comes with an Expert mode which adds a fifth round, two new types of buildings and a major change to how architects work. Honestly, either mode would’ve earned Quadropolis a recommendation — the fact that you get both is just icing on a delightful cake.

