Dermal fillers method to set right facial skin defects introduced in government hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cosmetology department in the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital introduced dermal fillers procedure free of cost for the first time in the government hospitals in the State.

Dermal fillers are gel-like substance injected beneath the skin to correct defective part of the skin in the face. The cosmetic procedure that would cost lakhs in private sector hospitals would be a boon even for accident victims, said doctors.

The department conducted a mid-face augmentation demo using dermal fillers on Thursday as part of the CME programme for the doctors. Speaking to reporters, Dr S Ponnambala Namasivayam, Dean, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said, “We will start doing the procedure and live demo is to train the doctors on the procedure as part of the initiative. People with wrinkles, and defects due to pimples or any other facial injuries can benefit from the procedure. It is not only for aesthetic purpose but also useful for young women who meet with accidents. The injection which would cost `50, 000 to `1 lakh would be given free of cost at the hospital and it will benefit the poor,” he added.

The hospital conducted the procedure on three women during the live demo of the procedure.Dr Maya Vedamurthy, consultant dermatology and aesthetic physician, Apollo Hospitals, RSV Clinic, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “The procedure is not only for the aging-related wrinkles but used to treat young women who have facial defects. The results can be seen immediately.”