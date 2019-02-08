Doctors bat for minimally invasive heart procedure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully performed minimally invasive heart procedure on elderly patients recently. On Thursday, the doctors also elaborated on the benefits of the procedure, instead of open heart surgeries.

They also presented four elderly cases who underwent Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation procedure and also receivers of mitraclip, a clip placed in the degenerated mitral valve, a valve in the heart chambers. These latest procedures come as a boon to people who are not fit for open heart surgeries, doctors said.

According to a press release, of the 4.6 million patients suffering from heart failure in India, 30 per cent die in hospital and 44 per cent of them are readmitted within six months of discharge. These heart failure patients have a miserable quality of life with extremely high mortality of 50 per cent in five years”.