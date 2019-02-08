Home Cities Chennai

Doctors bat for minimally invasive heart procedure

Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully performed minimally invasive heart procedure on elderly patients recently.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sai Satish of Apollo Hospitals with his patients who underwent Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, at a press conference on Thursday | S Hemanathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully performed minimally invasive heart procedure on elderly patients recently. On Thursday, the doctors also elaborated on the benefits of the procedure, instead of open heart surgeries.

They also presented four elderly cases who underwent Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation procedure and also receivers of mitraclip, a clip placed in the degenerated mitral valve, a valve in the heart chambers. These latest procedures come as a boon to people who are not fit for open heart surgeries, doctors said.

According to a press release, of the 4.6 million patients suffering from heart failure in India, 30 per cent die in hospital and 44 per cent of them are readmitted within six months of discharge. These heart failure patients have a miserable quality of life with extremely high mortality of 50 per cent in five years”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctors Heart procedure Apollo Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp