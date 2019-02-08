Horse killed after drunk man riding it rams into bus in Chennai

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A horse was killed on Thursday night near the Marina beach when a man was reportedly riding it at a high speed and rammed it head on with a private bus.

Police said the horserider, identified as one Raji, escaped with injuries. But the horse suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

The impact of the collision was such that the windshield of the bus was fully cracked.

ALSO WATCH:

Police said, Raji, a resident of Annai Sathyanagar and aged 40, was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident. "He was riding towards Napier Bridge on the Kamarajar Salai around 7.50 pm on the wrong side of the road when he collided with the bus coming in the opposite direction," said a police officer.

However, Raji is said to have managed to escape with minor injuries. The cleaner of the bus also suffered injuries in head. Both are hospitalised.

A case has been registered and police are questioning Mohan Gandhi, 46 the driver of the bus.