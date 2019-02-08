Home Cities Chennai

Horse killed after drunk man riding it rams into bus in Chennai

Police said the horserider, identified as one Raji, escaped with injuries. But the horse suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. 

Published: 08th February 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A horse was killed on Thursday night near the Marina beach when a man was reportedly riding it at a high speed and rammed it head on with a private bus.

Police said the horserider, identified as one Raji, escaped with injuries. But the horse suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. 

The impact of the collision was such that the windshield of the bus was fully cracked. 

ALSO WATCH:

Police said, Raji, a resident of Annai Sathyanagar and aged 40, was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident. "He was riding towards Napier Bridge on the Kamarajar Salai around 7.50 pm on the wrong side of the road when he collided with the bus coming in the opposite direction," said a police officer. 

However, Raji is said to have managed to escape with minor injuries. The cleaner of the bus also suffered injuries in head. Both are hospitalised. 

A case has been registered and police are questioning Mohan Gandhi, 46 the driver of the bus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
horse killed Horse killed in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp