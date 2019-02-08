I-T seizes over 600 carats of diamonds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent raids, conducted by the Income Tax Department on retail giant Saravana Stores, Revathi Stores, a retailer based in Perambur, and real estate firms G Square and Lotus Group, have resulted in the seizure of a whopping 12.53 kg of gold and 626 carats of diamonds, according to an Income Tax official.

The raids conducted at 74 locations — 72 in Chennai and two in Coimbatore — have revealed that the tax evasion had been made to the tune of Rs 433.13 crore by these companies.

The raids also revealed that money was being paid in aggregation of land parcels through the real estate firms. The alleged role of these realty companies — G Square and Lotus Group — was to amass land parcels for Saravana Stores.

Sources indicated that total cash seizure effected during the raids at these companies was `24.36 crore.

Sources added that Income Tax officials also found out manipulation and suppression of sales by the companies involved, which could approximately be around Rs 15,000 crore.