‘Insta’nt influence

Express News Service

CHENNAI : For the love of all things biryani

If you are that Instagram user who is always on the lookout for new eateries to satiate your hunger pangs, enjoys reading food reviews or someone like us — who has a foodgasm just by looking at mouth-watering food images — this is one account you must follow. Saran Avinash and Sandeep Sekar, two childhood friends and engineering students, wanted to take their love for food online.

“The decision to start a food blog was impromptu and we created a page right away, and our first review was of the restaurant where we were eating during our discussion,” says Saran. The page reviews restaurants and provides restaurant suggestions.

The food account conducts several giveaways and a host of competitions to keep the audience engaged. “Biryani is my favourite dish. Chennai is one place where you get all types of biryani. But at the end of the day, I would always go back to the shop few blocks away and say, ‘Oru biryani parcel. Leg p i e c e O d a ’ , ” s a y s Saran.

Make-up therapy for the soul

Need some essential makeup tips? Want your beautyrelated queries answered or simply need a perfect antidote of beauty-makeup videos to cheer you up? Vishnu Priya M brings to you some of the chicest, fun yet subtle and natural make-up looks. The stunning images on the page speak for itself. The artist has gained popularity in the city and even made it to the list of ‘top 10 bridal makeup artists in Chennai’ of a reputed online wedding portal.

“People like the fact that I keep the makeup real and my work only accentuates their features and doesn’t go overboard or turn them into unrecognisable versions of themselves,” she says. She does it all — from sharing makeup tutorials on IGTV, stunning Halloween makeovers, and some inspiring quotes to pick yourself up.

New York in Namma Chennai

Living the Carrie Bradshaw life’, reads 22-year-old Jayashree Vinay’s Instagram bio. A peek into her Instagram account, and you’ll agree. Photos, photos, photos — clothes and accessories on point — she makes wearing PJs on a weekday morning look uber chic and fun. “Even as a kid, I needed my clothes to be on point. Fashion for me is what I believe in. It’s my comfort zone. I am always happy when I am around shoes, clothes and bags,” she says. Here’s some advice from the ‘Gucci’ girl: “Be confident with whatever you’re wearing and dress according to your body type and you’re definitely going to slay! Don’t lose yourself in the process of trying to get with the trend.”

Serious issues made happyfluffy

People are so judgmental. Why can’t we all be nice to each other,’ says a tiny animated girl with a grim face and messy bun on the latest post of happyfluffcomics. Akshara Ashok, an architecture student, started the page in May 2017, which currently has 437 posts.

The Chennai-based artist and illustrator talks about dark topics in everyday life of a woman through her easy-to-relate posts. Akshara breaks down social taboos and makes them easy to understand through her art. “With more followers comes responsibility. I need to pick the right topic and give an apt caption to keep the meaning clear. People say they find solace in my posts and I feel glad to inspire them this way,” she says.

A whole new ‘mini’ idli

This food miniature artist has easily carved a niche for herself in this field by picking up food miniature in its nascent stage. Her page suenosouvenir has 788 posts. South Indian dosa, macarons and donuts, steak, biryani — name it and she has done them all. Shilpa Mitha’s journey as a miniature artist began in 2011. Her hands are full with orders most of the times. She also occasionally conducts workshops. Shilpa has garnered several fans and followers on Instagram. “Unlike before, I don’t have sufficient time to respond to queries people ask. I do take classes once in a while. This profession is very challenging and timeconsuming. But when the hard work reflects in your output, the feeling is priceless,” she said.

‘Highlight’ing social causes

Bridal make-up has become a buzzword in the wedding industry. Sringa Syam started her page Kabooki Mua in 2016. She started out with makeup and expanded her to work to body art to talk about social causes. The artist made it to the finals of the second edition of NYX Face Awards in 2018. Her page has 618 posts and 11,800 followers.

Her latest series was titled ‘Scars of society’ and depicted women survivors of sexual abuse through prosthetic makeup. Marvel, zombie, and nun — her creepy looks are a rage, especially during Halloween. “Online space is highly competitive. Most of my followers are make-up lovers and aspiring artists. They love the variety I offer on t h e page. While most of the time your works get recognised, plagiarism is common and it’s worse when people don’ t give credits for your wo rk s , ” she says.