More In-Game Girls

My second favourite female protagonist from recent times has been the young Madeline from ‘Celeste’ — for her never-give-up attitude.

Published: 08th February 2019 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:01 AM

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : My second favourite female protagonist from recent times has been the young Madeline from ‘Celeste’ — for her never-give-up attitude. The game is difficult and there are an infinite retries. Correspondingly, she never let me give up for quite some time.

With the exception of only Ms Pacman from decades ago, videogames have come a long way from saving the Princess’ Peach and Zelda to having atleast a few of the new videogames featuring women or non-binary protagonists.  My most favourite female gaming protagonist is undoubtedly my Avatar in PUBG. She is quite badass with her all-weather camouflage outfits and deadly weapon skins. 

Which is a segue into the fact that with a lot more women playing popular online games and finding their gateway into the universe of gaming — playing more, becoming popular ‘Twitch’ streamers or even commentators for eSports. The trend in mainstream games however, has still not moved at the right pace. The few popular games with female leads are still restricted to an ‘Indie-er’ space. And even in that space, we will still have to look hard to find another Undertale or a Life is Strange. 

With mainstream games lies a whole other challenge. It appears close to impossible to have a high acceptance rate of stories in a non-parallel universe which houses a woman lead. Personally, I find nothing wrong with a positive recreation of history.

Assassins Creed Origins may have an abundance of crocodiles and hippos to kill, a magical eagle which more than just assists you in every mission, a horse that is summoned out of nowhere with just a whistle, but the most savage of reviewers have only to complain about how terrible Aya (Bayek’s wife and one of the playable characters in the game) is, and how her story arc reeks of historical inaccuracy. 

Savage reviews bring tears to my eye (it might just be because I spend too much time staring into a digital screen). But there is happy news too — with reviewers vouching for games like Her Story, which is an FMV but with more of an interactive element than the famous Bandersnatch. It’s time to push the pedal to the metal — to prospective women game developers out there, consider this a sign for you to start flooding the gaming world with your creative content!

