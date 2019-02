Power to be suspended tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. A Tangedco statement said, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is over.

Kottivakkam: Journalist colony, L.P.Nagar (1 to 6 Streets), Srinivasapuram, ECR Main Road, Kottivakkam Thiruveedhi Amman Koil street, Thendral Nagar, Raja Garden, Kalyani street, Nijama Avenue, Jeganath street, Bay watch, Boule ward, Kaveri Nagar (1 to 6 streets), Karpagambal Nagar (1 to 3 streets)

Velacherry: Part of 100 feet Bypass Road, Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Astalakshmi Nagar, Gangai Nagar, Nethaji colony, Birnthavan Nagar Extension, part of Andal Nagar, Krishnaraja Nagar

Taramani: Velachery Road, Venkatapuram

KK Nagar: 2nd Sector and parts of Anna Main Road, R.K Shanmugam salai, Lakshamanasamy salai, 6th and 1st Sector

Besant Nagar: RBI quarters, 14th , 15th , 16th to 28th cross st, 32nd cross st and 35th cross st, 4th main Road, Besant Nagar, CPWD quarters, 2nd ,6th, 7th Avenue, 3rd Main Road, 14th, 16th, 17th, 18th cross st, 23 rd to 27th cross street

Sembium: MH Road, Periyar Nagar (Moolakkadai), Shardlow India Ltd, India Piston –II Wheel and Precision India Ltd., Annai Sathya Nagar

Ayapakkam : Entire ICF Colony and main Road, Ayapakkam TNHB phase I, Eden Avenue, Chetty, Thiruvallur st, Jayalaxmi Nagar, Ettieswaran koil st, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ayapakkam – Thiruverkadu main Road, Bhavani Nagar, Dharma Nagar, Chellaimman Nagar, Ezhil, Jothi Nagar, Annanoor, Moondru Nagar, Maruthi and Srinivasa Nagar, Shankar and Annamalai Nagar, Dinesh and Ram purna Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Ayappan Nagar and PKM street.