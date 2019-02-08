Robbers attack ATM cash-refilling staff, escape with Rs 10 lakh in Chennai's Maduravoyal

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two motorbike-borne robbers on Thursday night escaped with Rs 10 lakh cash after attacking two staff who were filling ATMs with cash in Chennai.

Police said the robbers, both of whom were wearing helmet and masks, had been following the staff through various ATMs in the city and attacked when they were filling cash in a Canara Bank's ATM at Noombal near Maduravoyal around 8.30 pm.

The two staff were identified as Devaraj (35) and Muralidharan (30) and working for a private company that offers logistics services for banks. “The agents did not close the shutter of the ATM at the time of refiling cash. They had Rs 14 lakh with them and were depositing Rs 4 lakh in the machine. During the process, a man wearing helmet and hand gloves suddenly barged in and threatened the men to hand over the cash. Another man with mask and helmet was waiting outside the ATM in a motorbike. Since Devaraj and Muralidharan refused initially, the robber attacked Devaraj with a knife,” said Inspector Latha, Maduravoyal police station who is investigating the case.

Quoting the statements of the staff, police said the staff then handed him over the cash bag to the robber who quickly left the spot after getting onto the motorbike that was waiting for him outside. It is said that the bag was containing Rs 10 lakh cash.

Preliminary investigation by police found that the two robbers were following the agents since afternoon. “The agents had started from the company with Rs 35 lakh cash. They have filled many ATMs in Virugambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Kattupakkam and Valasaravakkam. From the CCTV footages, we came to know that the men were following the agents and were waiting for the right time to strike. They attacked at Noombal since the ATM was in an isolated place,” said the police officer.

Two special teams have been formed to nab the suspects and meanwhile the police is also questioning the staff. Further investigations are on.

