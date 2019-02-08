Rs 1 crore bank fraud; five arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested five persons including a couple, for cheating a bank of Rs 1 crore through forged documents and impersonation, on Wednesday.

Police said, Kuppusamy of Mittanamelli near Avadi and his wife Mallika approached the South Indian Bank in Tambaram in 2017 seeking a loan of `1 crore to start a business.

“They pledged a house in Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district that belongs to Thenmozhi who claimed to be Kuppusamy’s sister. However, since the couple did not pay interest, the bank verified their house documents and found that it was fake,” said the CCB officers.

Based on the complaint, the anti-bank fraud wing police registered a case and arrested Kuppusamy (44), Mallika (39) of Avadi and three men who helped forge the documents.