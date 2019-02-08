By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Meeting human needs and their development goals through an approach that doesn’t affect natural systems and resources — sustainable development — is the need of the hour. With this in mind, the department of Sociology at Stella Maris college in collaboration with the department of Criminology at University of Madras curated a two-day international seminar, aptly themed ‘Towards a sustainable environment: Sociological configurations of environmental crimes’, on Thursday and Friday.

The St Francis block auditorium of Stella Maris was filled with students, delegates and speakers from different regions. “I grew up reading textbooks and other material that stated — sustainable development is important. A conscious approach towards such a sustainable ecosystem is necessary. Now that we are looking at climate change first hand — polar vortex in the USA, the unprecedented weather in Chennai and what not, it is now or never,” said a student member to CE at the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Slawomir Redo, a senior advisor in academic council on the United Nations System, and doctor of Law and Criminology presided as the chief guest of the event and introduced the audience to the theme, and the larger picture of such efforts. “The theme of the conference is about protection and renewal of socio-economic and other resources to tackle the threats of climate change, economic inequality, and various crimes. But, we as professionals are behind schedule, late in addressing the environmental destruction and its the effects. Immediate action has to be taken.” he asked.

Sr Christine Antony, founder, department of sociology, Stella Maris; Rosy Joseph, principal; J Maria Agnes Sasitha, HOD, department of Sociology and M Srinivasan, HOD, department of Criminology, University of Madras were also present.

The seminar in a span of two days and six sessions, covered topics including ‘Global risk society vis-a-vis environmental crime’, ‘Environmental crime and its forms’, ‘Crime, justice and laws’, ‘Crime and social conflict’, ‘Anthropocentricism environmental degradation and environmental ethics’ and ‘Modern environmentalism in India’.