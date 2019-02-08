Home Cities Chennai

These Samurai wield kitchen knives instead of swords

However, at its core, this film is about Haru, a talented cook who marries into the king’s head chef’s family.

CHENNAI :  The three-day Chennai Japan Film Festival began on Thursday with the screening of the delightful ‘A Tale of Samurai Cooking’, a movie set in the Edo period when Japan closed its doors to the outside world and was ruled by Samurai. The film is about a different kind of Samurai — those who wielded kitchen knives rather than swords. Known as ‘kitchen samurai,’ these people prepared food for the nobility.

Their battlefield was the kitchen and their skills included peeling vegetables, slicing seafood, adding just the right amount of spices, discovering new ingredients and plating to perfection. It is like watching MasterChef in the 1600s and 1800s. The kitchen samurai scurry about, racing against time to ensure the array of dishes are prepared fresh for the king. 

However, at its core, this film is about Haru, a talented cook who marries into the king’s head chef’s family. The story revolves around her relationship with her husband, Yasunobu, who is a struggling kitchen samurai. She takes it upon herself to teach him how to cook, and what follows is a joyous ride of learning and loving.

The film is beautifully shot and gives a glimpse of what Japan was like at that time. It is interesting to see that while the men were being hailed as ‘kitchen samurai’ because they cooked for the king and his subjects, the women who prepared food at home were given close to no credit. And even though we may live in an entirely different age, this still rings true. 

Haru is the hero of the film. Her love for food, painful attention to detail and loyalty and love towards her husband will move you. As you walk out, you’ll have a smile on your face because the film is like warm sake — the perfect way to end the day and be filled with hope as the season of love approaches. 

The film festival is being organised in collaboration with the Consulate-general of Japan in Chennai, the Japan Foundation and the Madras Film Society. ‘Rail Truck’ was screened on Friday and ‘The Wife of Gegege’ is being screened on Saturday at 6.30 pm at the Russian Cultural Center.

