Video gaming has given a new identity to this Mysuru lad

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gaming has helped me in more ways than I expected. It helped me to think creatively, communicate well and learn teamwork,” says Mysuru lad Himanshu Vikram Sharma, who has been playing video games for 15 years.The 21-year-old is pursuing Mechanical Engineering from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in Mysuru. He began gaming when he was a kid. At the age of five, he used to play games like Dave and Wolf 3d. As he grew up he was interested in Need for Speed 2 (NFS).

“I used to enjoy playing racing games and third person shooters. When I was in class 9, I was introduced to Call of Duty Modern Warfare by my classmate and I was hooked. I used to play for five hours at a stretch. I even got the opportunity to join a team called KickAss and won a few online tournaments,” he says.

A few years back, he began playing at a gaming cafe near his house to play counter strike 1.6 with his friends. Himanshu later shifted his gaming interest towards Call of Duty Modern Warfare. “Within few days of playing modern warfare, the second version of it was released and I started playing that. I have put in roughly 7,000 hours playing this game. I even made a lot of friends from all over India,” he says.

Himanshu owns a gaming PC which he custom-built with the help of his friend. “I also borrow my friend’s play station so that I can play God of War, Last of us and Red Dead Redemption,” says Himanshu who has spent about `2.5 to `2.75 lakh on games.

He likes to play games with good stories. He plays Dishonored 1 and 2, The Witcher series, Assassin’s Creed series, Call of Duty games, Battlefield games, Metal Gear Solid Phantom Pain, Darksiders series, and many more. But, his all-time favourite game is the Witcher 3, which he feels has a lot of elements, good story and voice acting. Himanshu is concentrating on Rainbow Six Siege and Counter Strike Global Offensive.

Himanshu plays for three-seven hours every night. “Gaming has given me a new identity. Many people know me more as the gamer who plays a lot of games. It has helped me find solutions to certain situations in real life too and has helped me in connecting with new people from different states and countries,” he says.

While his father objected to his passion for gaming, his mother always supported him, but she wasn’t sure about the future it held. “I proved to my parents that I can play and also do well academically. Now they are extremely supportive.”To all the young gamers he says, “It is important to find a balance between gaming, social life and your studies.”