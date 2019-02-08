World bank aid of Rs 4647 crore to build 38,000 tenements for urban poor living on river margins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Government has formulated a comprehensive housing project called ‘Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project’ to transform slums in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram Districts along the river margin with World Bank funding assistance.

The Deputy Chief minister and Finance Minister O Paneerselvam said that 38,000 tenements at a cost of Rs.4,647.50 crore in Chennai and surrounding areas will be built for poor families living at river margins

World Bank has agreed to provide USD 500-million assistance to Tamil Nadu for building 40,000 homes for the urban poor after it accepted the ‘Tamil Nadu Sustainable and Resilient Housing and Habitat Development for Urban Poor’ project. The value of the entire project is $715 million of which the World Bank is likely to sanction USD 500 million.

It is learnt that World Bank officials visited housing development projects on September 4, 2018, and inspected households which have been relocated and resettled from the rehabilitated waterways.

Sources said the negotiations had been on with the World Bank officials since May when a delegation of World bank undertook a scoping mission for affordable housing project from May 16 to May 18. At that time, they held meetings with Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Company, SlumClearance Board and Chennai River Restoration Trust.

Tamil Nadu government has already taken Rs 4,145 crore loan from World Bank in 2015 for stormwater drain network, water supply, solid waste and underground drainage network.

