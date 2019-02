By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the eve of its 82nd foundation day, Indian Overseas Bank, conducted a special MSME/Mudra loan campaign on Friday at its Mylapore branch.

A bank release said 170 loans were distributed by S Kedarnath, General Manager, Chennai Zone, in the presence of J Mohan, Chief Regional Manager.

Under the campaign, the bank is extending credit facilities to micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, the release said.