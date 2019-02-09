Home Cities Chennai

30 non-teaching staff of Madras University stage sit-in

University of Madras.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 30 non-teaching staff from the University of Madras staged a sit-in on Friday evening, urging the management to grant promotions to those who had graduated after studying in the distance education mode. 

“Earlier, the regulation allowed those who had done their distance education in the university itself. But our promotions are being restricted suddenly,” said M Vijayakumar from Tamil Nadu All University Non-teaching Staff Association. 

He said that there are currently three assistants, 10 assistant section officers and 17 section officers who are waiting for promotions in the university. Express could not reach the varsity officials for comments.

