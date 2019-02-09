Chennai police arrest painter for making TikTok videos outside police station

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old painter was arrested by the city police on Saturday morning for creating a video clip outside the Ashok Nagar police station, using the ‘TikTok’ social media app.

Police said that Ranjith Kumar, a painter by profession, resides in Ashok Nagar. The police had initially asked Kumar to clean the police station and later came to know that he had created two clips of him walking inside and coming out the police station with background music from two Tamil films. The video is believed to be shot by some of his friends who also reside in the vicinity of the police station.

In the video clips, Ranjith is seen walking in and outside the police station with background music from a recently released Tamil film- 'Vada Chennai'.

"Ranjith, a school dropout who resides in Pudur in Ashok Nagar had come to the station for cleaning work," said Vincent Jayaraj, ACP (Ashok Nagar). Later, one of his friends reportedly made a video clip of it which was posted on Facebook.

"We have registered a case under the CP Act and have remanded him in Saidapet sub-jail," added Jayaraj. Recently, two men were arrested from Salem for shooting a similar video using a police jeep. Also, four men have been arrested from Virudhunagar for making a video outside the police station.

(With inputs from Online Desk)