Eco-restoration of Kovalam creek at Rs 14.8 crore to get rid of pollution

CHENNAI: Eco-restoration of Kovalam creek aimed at ridding it of pollution and increasing its capacity, is to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 14.8 crore. The ‘Stakeholders consultation meeting’ was held by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) along with the consultancy firm ‘Voyants’ on Friday.

However, no family will be displaced because of the project, the consultant firm said.

Under TNUIFSL’s social impact categorisation, the project is an ‘S3’ category project, the least on the scale of social impact considering various categories, including loss of land, residential structures, loss of livelihood and impact to vulnerable households, a firm representative said.

The 4.35 sq.kilometre stretch that has been identified for restoration, passes through six villages Muttukadu, Kazhipathur, Padur, Kelambakkam, Thiruvidandhai and Kovalam. The consultants, after undertaking a topography and bathymetry surveys and surface water, sediment and zooplankton studies of the area, submitted their findings to around 50 participants, including CRRT and TNUIFSL officials.

The major challenges that the consultants have identified in the implementation of the project, included discharge of domestic sewage and disposal of municipal solid waste into the creek, said Vijaya Venkatesh of the consultancy firm. Sand bars were also found at the mouth of the creek which affects flow of water and in turn, affects fishermen livelihood.

To counter the challenges, the firm has proposed sewage pumping stations at three places and a sewage treatment plant at one location. Another proposal is to dump 2.3 tonnes of garbage generated in the region in the dump yard under Kattankulathur Panchayat.The interim report had already identified 80 species of flora and 61 species of fauna in the region. In addition, 13 terrestrial species of plants and five mangrove species would be planted, as part of the project, in the creek regions.

