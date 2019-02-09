‘Hold ID parade to nab actual culprits’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In all the cases where the accused is stranger to the victim/witness and the latter has seen him for the first time at the commission of the offence, immediately on arrest of such an accused, the police, to assure themselves that the accused, who has been arrested, is the person who has actually committed the offence, must seek for a direction from the jurisdictional court to conduct a test identification parade, the Madras High Court has observed. Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the observation while granting bail to the accused, who allegedly waylaid a person and had stolen, among other things, Rs 70,000 in cash and the two-wheeler, and remanded him to judicial custody on January 5 last.

The judge said he encounters cases of this nature on a daily basis, where the accused persons are not known to the victim or the complainant. The accused persons are also arrested by the police. However, in none of the cases, this court was able to see that the respondent police took advantage of Sec. 54A of the CrPC. In all these cases, conducting an ID parade will substantially help the prosecution in nabbing the actual culprits and there will be meaning in proceeding further against them in the course of probe.

Sec. 54-A specifically empowers the court to direct holding of an identification parade of the accused at the request of the prosecution. By following this procedure in cases of this nature, there is, at least, an assurance for the investigating agency that the investigation is going on in the right direction. That apart, such identification will become relevant under Sec.

9 of the Evidence Act and it can be used in criminal proceedings as evidence. Cops needs to be educated on the availability of a provision under the CrPC for identifying the accused. By following this procedure, the element of doubt that arises about the identity of the accused for the first time in the court after a very long gap, can also be avoided, the judge said.

Notice on plea from Sasikala

Chennai: V K Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and incarcerated in the central prison in Parappana Agraharam in Bengaluru, in connection with the wealth case and her close relative V Baskaran, have moved the High Court, challenging an order dated October 12, 2018 of the Appellate Tribunal for FEMA in New Delhi, dismissing their plea on the ground of delay.

When the petitions from the duo came up before Justices M M Sundresh and C Saravanan, the ED Special Public Prosecutor took notice on Friday. The counter has to be filed in two weeks. Originally, the ED launched prosecution against the duo in the case relating to the import of transponders for JJ TV, in which the court imposed `18-crore fine against them.

‘Approach NGT to save water bodies’

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday rejected a PIL plea to protect Anakaputhur in Kancheepuram district and Adyar and other rivers and water-bodies in the State from pollution. “The petitioner has made allegations that manufacturing industries have no environmental clearance.

We do not find that the petitioner has verified with pollution control board as to whether the industries had obtained environmental clearance or not. Even assuming that no clearance is obtained, the petitioner has to approach only the Tamil Nadu bench of NGT against the said manufacturers,” Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasaid said and dismissed the petition from V Annaraja.