Home Cities Chennai

Horse dies as rider rams it into private bus near the Marina

A horse died on Thursday night near the Marina when a man was apparently riding it at high speed and rammed it head-on with a private bus.

Published: 09th February 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Horse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A horse died on Thursday night near the Marina when a man was apparently riding it at high speed and rammed it head-on with a private bus. Police said the rider, identified as Raji, escaped with injuries. But the horse suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. The impact of the collision was such that the windshield of the bus cracked. Police said, Raji, a resident of Annai Sathyanagar, aged 40, was initially believed to be drunk at the time of the accident, but later police claimed he was not. 

“He was riding towards Napier Bridge on the Kamarajar Salai at around 7.50 pm on the wrong side when he collided with the bus coming in the opposite direction,”said a police officer. However, Raji managed to escape with minor injuries. The cleaner of the bus also suffered head injuries. Both are hospitalised. 

Police said, Raji owned the horse and would make a living by offering rides at the Marina during the morning and evening. A case has been registered and police have arrested Mohan Gandhi, 46, the driver of the bus. “Raji took the wrong way as it was only a few metres away from his house, but the animal panicked and tried to turn when it allegedly hit the bus,” said a police officer. 

An hour later, Hussain, 45 of Mannadi, was riding his bike on Kamarajar Salai from light house. “As he reached Vivkandar Illam, he tried to take a right to enter into the service lane, when a two-wheeler knocked him down from behind,” said a police officer. Passersby rushed Hussain to hospital but he succumbed on the way. Meanwhile, the other rider managed to escape. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marina Horse Dies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp