Horse dies as rider rams it into private bus near the Marina

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A horse died on Thursday night near the Marina when a man was apparently riding it at high speed and rammed it head-on with a private bus. Police said the rider, identified as Raji, escaped with injuries. But the horse suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. The impact of the collision was such that the windshield of the bus cracked. Police said, Raji, a resident of Annai Sathyanagar, aged 40, was initially believed to be drunk at the time of the accident, but later police claimed he was not.

“He was riding towards Napier Bridge on the Kamarajar Salai at around 7.50 pm on the wrong side when he collided with the bus coming in the opposite direction,”said a police officer. However, Raji managed to escape with minor injuries. The cleaner of the bus also suffered head injuries. Both are hospitalised.

Police said, Raji owned the horse and would make a living by offering rides at the Marina during the morning and evening. A case has been registered and police have arrested Mohan Gandhi, 46, the driver of the bus. “Raji took the wrong way as it was only a few metres away from his house, but the animal panicked and tried to turn when it allegedly hit the bus,” said a police officer.

An hour later, Hussain, 45 of Mannadi, was riding his bike on Kamarajar Salai from light house. “As he reached Vivkandar Illam, he tried to take a right to enter into the service lane, when a two-wheeler knocked him down from behind,” said a police officer. Passersby rushed Hussain to hospital but he succumbed on the way. Meanwhile, the other rider managed to escape. A case has been registered and investigations are on.