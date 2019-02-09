Home Cities Chennai

K Gnanadesikan new chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Published: 09th February 2019 07:04 AM

CHENNAI: The government has appointed K Gnanadesikan, Additional Chief Secretary to the Industries department, as chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority, according to an order issued by the Housing and Urban Development department on Friday.

A former Chief Secretary, K Gnanadesikan is an IAS officer of the 1982 batch. He held various positions in the State government including Finance Secretary (2005-2010) and Home Secretary (2010-2011). The GO says that since the chairperson is vested with powers of general superintendence and direction and discharge of administrative functions, the members of authority shall assume office only after the chairperson has assumed office.

The appointment of TNRERA chairman and other members is significant as it is made after nearly one-and-a-half years. S Manohar, Engineer in Chief, Buildings, Public Works Department and advocate V Jeyakumar have been appointed as members of the authority, the order said. Through another order on Friday, the State also appointed N Balasubramaniam, district judge (Retd) and former bureaucrat Leena Nair as administrative members of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Apellate Tribunal.

