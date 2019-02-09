Home Cities Chennai

Logistics staff attacked, Rs 10 lakh robbed from ATM

 Motorcycle-borne robbers escaped with `10 lakh after attacking a person  who was filling an ATM with cash at Noombal on Thursday night.

Syndicate Bank ATM

Image of an ATM counter used for representational purpose (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motorcycle-borne robbers escaped with `10 lakh after attacking a person who was filling an ATM with cash at Noombal on Thursday night. Police said the robbers, both of whom were wearing helmet and masks, had been following the two since afternoon and looted them when they were filling cash in a Canara Bank ATM near Maduravoyal around 8.30 pm.

Police identified the two as Devaraj (35) and Muralidharan (30) working for a private company that offers logistics services for banks. “The agents did not close the shutter of the ATM at the time of refilling cash. They had Rs 14 lakh with them and were depositing Rs 4 lakh in the machine.

During the process, a man wearing helmet and gloves suddenly barged in and threatened the men to hand over the cash. Another man with mask and helmet was waiting outside the ATM on a bike. When Devaraj and Muralidharan refused, the robber attacked Devaraj with a knife,” said Inspector Latha, Maduravoyal police station. 

Quoting the two, police said they handed over the cash bag to the robber, who quickly hopped onto the bike. It is said the bag contained Rs 10 lakh. Armed security for the agents was not present.“The agents had started from the company with Rs 35 lakh. They filled ATMs at Virugambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Kattupakkam and Valasaravakkam.

From CCTV footage, we came to know that the men were following the agents and were waiting for the right time to strike. They attacked at Noombal since the ATM was in an isolated place. The robbers were wearing black jackets, the police official said. Two teams have been formed to nab the suspects. Meanwhile, police are questioning the logistics company workers.

