Lorry runs amok, crushes teacher to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old school teacher was crushed to death when a lorry ran amok and hit a motorist and a government bus in Kancheepuram on Tuesday. The incident came to public attention on Friday after CCTV footage of the incident was released. Police said the deceased were identified as Sophia (30), a native of Rettamangalam near Uthiramerur, a teacher in a private home for orphan children at Chengalpattu.

“The accident took place on Tuesday at around 8.50 am when she was waiting to board the bus. A government bus plying between Madurantakam and Chengalpattu reached Nelvoy Koot road junction and slowed down at the stop. Sophia was about to board the bus from the rear entrance. At this point a speeding truck, plying from Uthiramerur to Chengalpattu, ran over a motorist and crushed the woman before coming to a halt,” a police officer said.

The woman was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH, where she was declared dead on arrival. The lorry driver fled.Sophia’s husband Robin had dropped her at the bus stop and the accident happened in front of his eyes as he waited for Sophia to board the bus. Sophia is survived by an eight-month-old daughter.

The man who went under the lorry and three others inside the bus, near the window seat, suffered minor injuries. They were rushed to the Chengalpattu GH and sent home after treatment.

The investigation revealed that as the lorry was exiting a narrow road perpendicular to the direction of the bus, the driver hit the brakes but the vehicle did not stop. Instead, it ran into the two-wheeler, whose rider went under the lorry and survived. Sophia, who had not seen the lorry coming from behind, was crushed to death.

Lorry driver Ranjith (38) surrendered at the Padalam police station on Friday evening. He was arrested and remanded under judicial custody. The accident took place due to brake failure, said the police. Salavakkam police is investigating.

Rowdy hacked to death near Tasmac shop

Chennai: A 36-year-old rowdy was hacked to death near a Tasmac shop in Guduvancherry on Thursday night. Police said Kannan of Nandivaram in Guduvanchery had gone to the Tasmac shop along with his friends. “As they were drinking liquor, they got into a fight over ganja sale and in a fit of rage, two men hacked Kannan to death and escaped from the scene,” said a police personnel. Police sent the body to the government hospital for autopsy. Police said Kannan had murder and assault cases registered against him.