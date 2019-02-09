Home Cities Chennai

Man involved in attention diversion cases held

A 36-year-old man involved in a series of attention diversion cases was arrested on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man involved in a series of attention diversion cases was arrested on Thursday. On January 10, M Gopi, 24, a resident of T Nagar, who works in a pharmacy on Greams Road, had befriended a man who introduced himself as Karthik and claimed to be visiting the city for holidays. “Karthik, had approached Gopi to take him for shopping at Parry’s after which the duo had come to T Nagar.

As they were drinking juice, Karthik had asked Gopi if he could try on the latter’s gold chain. Agreeing to this, Gopi gave it to him and in minutes, Karthik escape with the chain,” said a police officer. Based on this, a complaint was lodged and on Thursday, the police were conducting a vehicle check when they arrested Karthik. Investigations revealed that Karthik was involved in other similar attention diversion cases in the city.

2 elderly women lose jewels

Two elderly women lost around 6.5 sovereigns of gold and Rs 5,000 in cash after some suspects diverted their attention at Vyasarpadi on Thursday. Police said Gajalakshmi, 75, had gone to Vyasarapadi to buy some puja items from the market. “As she was waiting outside the market, three women approached her on the pretext of asking for directions to an address and stole her 5.5-sovereign chain and escaped. Gajalakshmi realised this only after she returned home,” said a police personnel.

Similarly, Chellammal, 70, a garlic vendor went to the same market on Thursday night. “She had hired an autorickshaw to reach the market. As they were travelling the driver informed Chellammal that a few people were distributing free sarees at Mullai Nagar.

Believing this, Chellammal went along with the auto driver and handed over her one sovereign earring and Rs 5,000 in cash to keep it safe while she would go to get the saree,” said a police officer. However, when she reached the spot, she realised there was no such function and returned to find the auto driver missing. She lodged a complaint with the MKB Nagar police.

TAGS
Greams Road Attention diversion cases

