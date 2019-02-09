MTC told to pay Rs 11 lakh to accident victim’s family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus killed a 10- year old boy in an accident at Mylapore, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed MTC to pay a compensation of Rs 11.25 lakh to the victim’s family. On March 15, 2016, an MTC bus hit a cycle the boy was riding on Natesan Road. The boy died on the spot. His parents who filed the claim submitted the accident occurred only due to rash driving of the bus.

MTC counsel denying the allegations made by the family said the deceased was riding a bicycle in great speed and while trying to cross a small gap between the bus and a corporation garbage bin the accident occurred.

The tribunal headed by K Ayyappan observed there was no other evidence to prove that the bus driver was not responsible for the accident, except his own testimony. Hence, the tribunal concluded that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. It ordered payment of the compensation.