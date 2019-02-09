Home Cities Chennai

TN Budget: Rs 2,000-crore integrated parking system for Chennai

The idea was to set up the parking management project along with the Chennai Corporation not only to prevent congestion but also to increase the Corporation’s revenue manifold.

Representational image of multi level parking

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In news that will no doubt bring joy to anyone who has ever tried to find parking or navigate traffic worsened by haphazard parking in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday, presenting the State Budget, announced that a comprehensive integrated parking management project would be implemented in the city at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore to accommodate two lakh four wheelers and two lakh two-wheelers.

Panneerselvam, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the government would implement the project by creating underground and multi-level parking facilities as well as online smart parking through a public-private partnership. Interestingly, such a scheme was planned nearly six years ago when the CMDA was considering a parking management company, like in the Hungarian capital Budapest, to develop and manage quality parking lots.

The idea was to set up the parking management project along with the Chennai Corporation not only to prevent congestion but also to increase the Corporation’s revenue manifold. This project was initiated under the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development was briefed about it during the panel’s visit to the city in 2013.

The current proposal to have a parking management company is based on a report submitted by a State delegation, which visited Budapest in 2013. The report highlighted how Budapest had made incredible strides in revitalising public spaces. “Miles of streets have been redone into vibrant public spaces, including pedestrian zones, where vehicle traffic is restricted,” the report stated.

The report also highlighted how underground parking spaces were created under the streets and busy junctions in Budapest. Some of the features of Budapest’s parking management included charging vehicles for the duration of parking. Now that the State has announced the scheme, officials are of the view that a fresh study should be done through CUMTA. “The study is very old one,” officials noted.


However, experts questioned the need to fund such a parking management project. “Cities have moved ahead and are managing parking by pricing it based on demand. Globally, people are thinking of having apartments that don’t require parking if they are near the public transport network. Parking slots magnetise cars towards them creating congestion. The government should work towards capping parking spaces and not encouraging it,” a transport expert said.

