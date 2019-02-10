Home Cities Chennai

351 diesel power loco cars revamped

Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshreshtha has appreciated the efforts of Perambur Loco Works which wrapped vinyl sheets in the interiors of 351 diesel power cars recently.

Published: 10th February 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

loco cars

Southern Railway GM KR Kulshreshtha inspecting an overhauled diesel power car in Perambur on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshreshtha has appreciated the efforts of Perambur Loco Works which wrapped vinyl sheets in the interiors of 351 diesel power cars recently.On Friday, he along with principal heads of departments conducted annual inspection of Loco Works, Perambur and reviewed the various developmental works being done there.

A release said Perambur Loco Works, one of the oldest premier workshops of Southern Railway has progressed from carrying out repairs to Steam Locomotives in its formative years to upgrade itself with the latest technological advancement and become a modern workshop with its focus on repairs to coaches, diesel power cars, electric locomotives, self-propelled accident relief train and tower wagons. Chief Workshop Manager, Loco Works, explained to the General Manager all improvements and achievements by loco works team, including many innovations done by the staff.

The General Manager suggested that workshop should study and explore the possibilities of providing larger lookout glass in Diesel Power Cars for better visibility to drivers. Better sun visors should also be provided for the ease of drivers to avoid glare during train operation, he said.

During the visit to the electrical loco POH shop, improvements made in the re-cabling section, contactor section and the loco in which crew friendly features were provided for the comfort of the loco pilots and assistant loco pilots were also inspected.

Many locos have been provided with crew-friendly features such as air conditioner, increased moving space and improvement in drivers seat. A new cable cutting machine which cuts the power cables to required length so as to avoid strain to employees was commissioned during the visit, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R K Kulshreshtha Southern Railway Perambur Loco Works

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp