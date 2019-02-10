351 diesel power loco cars revamped

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshreshtha has appreciated the efforts of Perambur Loco Works which wrapped vinyl sheets in the interiors of 351 diesel power cars recently.On Friday, he along with principal heads of departments conducted annual inspection of Loco Works, Perambur and reviewed the various developmental works being done there.

A release said Perambur Loco Works, one of the oldest premier workshops of Southern Railway has progressed from carrying out repairs to Steam Locomotives in its formative years to upgrade itself with the latest technological advancement and become a modern workshop with its focus on repairs to coaches, diesel power cars, electric locomotives, self-propelled accident relief train and tower wagons. Chief Workshop Manager, Loco Works, explained to the General Manager all improvements and achievements by loco works team, including many innovations done by the staff.

The General Manager suggested that workshop should study and explore the possibilities of providing larger lookout glass in Diesel Power Cars for better visibility to drivers. Better sun visors should also be provided for the ease of drivers to avoid glare during train operation, he said.

During the visit to the electrical loco POH shop, improvements made in the re-cabling section, contactor section and the loco in which crew friendly features were provided for the comfort of the loco pilots and assistant loco pilots were also inspected.

Many locos have been provided with crew-friendly features such as air conditioner, increased moving space and improvement in drivers seat. A new cable cutting machine which cuts the power cables to required length so as to avoid strain to employees was commissioned during the visit, the release said.