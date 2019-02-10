New reservoir at Sriperambudur coming to quench Chennai's thirst

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has come out with a plan to build a new reservoir at Sriperumbudur to augment Chennai’s drinking water needs. This comes at a time when the commissioning of the fifth reservoir of Thervoy Kandigai in Tiruvallur district is delayed by three years.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced that as part of flood mitigation measures, city’s sixth reservoir will be built across one of Adyar river’s tributaries. Combining Orathur, Arambakkam tanks and Orathur check dam in Sriperumbudur taluk, a reservoir with a capacity of 1.3 tmcft will be built at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

Similarly, the fifth reservoir is being built by combining two lakes of Thervoy Kandigai and Kannankottai. Though Vision 2023, a series of projects launched by former CM J Jayalalithaa, projected this reservoir to be functional by 2016, due to various delays it will be commissioned only by November 2019, officials said.

On the other hand, the proposed reservoir which will serve the water needs of Chennai’s suburbs including Pammal, Pallavaram, Anakaputhur and surrounding areas, will be commissioned by 2021. City’s suburbs will be supplied with 20 MLD of water from this source and also, will prevent flooding at Tambaram, Mudichur, Perungalathur and Varadharajapuram.

Lack of storage facility across this tributary was one of the pressing reasons which prompted the government to tap excess flood water. “The River Adyar comprises four major tributaries. But, Orathur is the only tributary which does not have a water storage facility. Also, facilities to transfer about 150 mcft will be built to divert excess flood from Orathur tributary to Manimangalam tank,” said a senior official from Water Resource Department.

The water spread area of this reservoir is estimated to be about 800 acres, including external land to be acquired, present area of both tanks and fallow land. For this project, around 85 acres will be acquired, out of which 21.3 acres are taken from Orathur tank’s ayacut area. “The district administration has also identified eight acres of poromboke land at Arambakkam and 100 acres excess land abutting the tributary. This will be used as alternative lands to be given to land owners who are losing patta lands,” said an official.

Strengthening works include doubling the present capacity of the two tanks by desilting them, standardising their bunds, formation of intra-basin canal.