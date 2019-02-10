Experts averse to multi-level parking lots

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When major cities across the world are doing a rethink on parking lots, transportation experts are questioning a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for parking lots in Chennai. Former Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian said the announcement was against the government policy of promoting public transport. He said `2,000 crore for parking lots was an investment towards a select section of the society -- about 30 per cent of the population -- that had its own vehicles. “The money should have been spent on public transport or non-motorised transport,” he said.

The allocation comes at a time when other cities have realised their errors in constructing more parking lots and have started reclaiming them for other purposes. Toronto, London and Manhattan have all converted unused parking lots into residential units, commercial complexes and even a university facility, as they were abandoned and unused due to the high cost involved in their operation and maintenance, sources said.

Data show that no city across the world has been able to resolve parking woes by developing more multi-level car parks, says Aswathy Dilip, senior programme manager, Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.

She says scarce public funds should not be spent on building car parking. “Parking is always a revenue generation model for a city. On this front, Chennai Smart City Limited has taken the right step in embracing a smart, demand-based on-street parking management system,” she says. She says progressive cities manage and enforce on-street parking effectively before building any off-street parking facilities, public, or private.

Quoting reports, she says 25 parking lots in Mumbai are remaining unused since 2017; Bengaluru’s 11 “ghost storey” parking lots barely have 20-30 per cent occupancy, so is the case of Delhi where 40 – 70 per cent of the lots remains vacant.