Home Cities Chennai

For safety of passengers, now RPF personnel to have dedicated berths in premier trains too

Taking no chances on safety of rail passengers, Railways has earmarked dedicated seats/berths for security personnel in premier trains too.

Published: 10th February 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

railway police

One seat in AC Chair car of Shatabdi Express train and one berth in pantry car of Rajdhani Express trains should be earmarked for escorting RPF personnel in these trains. (File photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking no chances on safety of rail passengers, Railways has earmarked dedicated seats/berths for security personnel in premier trains too.This comes a year after Railways created dedicated berths for onboard government railway police or RPF in regular express trains.  

Air-conditioned premier trains such as Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains are having limited stoppages and considered safe compared to regular trains. However, of late, Railways has increased stoppage of these trains as a measure to boost patronage which resulted in tightening the security of the trains with dedicated escorting staff, railway officials said.

According to the Railway Board order issued to Southern Railway last week, one seat in AC Chair car of Shatabdi Express train and one berth in pantry car of Rajdhani Express trains should be earmarked for escorting RPF personnel in these trains.

“It is desired that seat number 1 in Coach C-4 should be earmarked for RPF travelling in Shatabdi trains. In case the seat has been earmarked for ticket checking staff, the same should be shifted to adjacent coach,” the order said.

After a prolonged hesitation, Railway Board had agreed to give a dedicated seat for security staff deployed by RPF. In absence of RPF, the seat will be allotted to government railway police. Official sources said since RPF is facing huge manpower shortage they could not inform the zonal railways well in advance to get the berths booked for police personnel regularly.

“During long distance journeys, police personnel have to depend on travelling ticket examiners to get the berths. In various situations, RPF personnel have to continue their duty for more than 12 hours. When security alerts are issued, RPF will have to cover the train for 24 hours. So, we have asked the Railways to provide dedicated seats for us,” said a senior RPF official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railways RPF Southern Railway Safety of Passengers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp