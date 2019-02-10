Opening of DMS line’s last leg to cut metro travel cost

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once the final leg of phase one stretch, between DMS and Washermenpet, is thrown open to public from February 11, commuting by Metro Rail is set to get faster and cheaper as well.

After trains start running along the pending 9.9 km stretch, people going from Chennai Central to Airport, via Koyambedu hitherto, can reach Airport via Anna Salai instead. Hence, ticket prices have been revised because of which people can travel by Metro from most stations at Rs 40 against the present rate of Rs 70 via Koyambedu.

According to the revised price chart released by Chennai Metro Rail, people can commute between major hubs, including Airport, Koyambedu and Central at Rs 40. After the revision, passengers can alight from the Metro at Airport and can travel to Ashok Nagar, Guindy, Saidapet, Teynampet and Little Mount at Rs 40 and to other stations at a cost of Rs 30-Rs 60.

Similarly, from Central, a ride to areas like Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar and Shenoy Nagar costs Rs 40. In short, passengers can travel up to three stations from the time they board at Rs 20 and up till four stations at Rs 30.

CMRL officials clarified that ticket prices have not been reduced, but merely revised after including the new stretch from DMS to Washermanpet.

“The travel time from Chennai Central to Airport has been reduced from 21 km to 18.4 km. So, passengers will be charged for the shorter route now after the pending stretch is opened on Monday,” said an official.

Price revised

According to the revised price chart released by Chennai Metro Rail, people can commute between major hubs, including Airport, Koyambedu and Central at Rs 40

Rs 40 will be the new charge to go from Central to Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar and Shenoy Nagar