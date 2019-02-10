Painter held for creating 'Tik Tok' video at police station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old painter has been arrested for allegedly creating a fun video clip through media app ‘Tik Tok’ walking outside a police station. The video is trending on social media.

Police said Ranjith of Ashok Nagar, a painter, was engaged in cleaning work at the station when he created two clips of him walking inside and coming out of the police station with the background music from two Tamil films. The video is believed to be have been shot by some of his friends who also resided in the same locality very close to the police station.

In the first video clip, Ranjith clad in a white t-shirt and a black pant with his hair coloured in green, is seen walking into the police station with a background music from a recently released Tamil film- ‘Vada Chennai’.

In another clip- the man is seen walking out of the police station in a blue jean and a camouflaged t-shirt with a background music from the film.

A senior police officer said Ranjith, resides very close to the station and had come there for cleaning work recently when one of his friends reportedly made a video clip of it which was later posted on Facebook. Police confirmed that Ranjith had no previous cases registered against him. Police have registered a case and arrested the man.

Recently, on January 25, two men were arrested from Salem for shooting a similar video using a police jeep. Also, four men were arrested from Virudhunagar on January 13 for making a video outside the police station.

Man attempts to break open ATM

Chennai : A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to break open an ATM near Annanagar in the wee hours of Saturday. Cops traced him with the help of cctv camera installed near the kiosk. Around 3 am, a police team patrolling near AF block at Annanagar spotted the man. He was identified as Shankar.

Man dies in road accident

Chennai: A man aged 46 died after his two-wheeler rammed a tipper lorry at Madipakkam here on Friday night. Police said Sundaresan of Madipakkam was returning home along with his wife Jyothi, on Saturday night, when he allegedly rammed a tipper lorry, police said. Sundaresan died on the spot, while his wife sustained head injures.The lorry driver has been arrested.