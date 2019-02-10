Home Cities Chennai

Complaint against policeman for ‘seizing’ money from trader

A trader identified as Syed from Coimbatore was walking along with his friends after parking the car. Suresh Kumar intercepted them and conducted inquiries.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A complaint has been filed against a head constable who allegedly took away a trader’s wallet containing Rs 10,000 on the pretext of conducting inquiry.

Later, when police called the policeman for inquiry, he consumed sleeping pills, according to sources. Officials said Suresh Kumar, attached to Ennore police station, was patrolling on Thursday night at Tsunami Colony at Ernavur.  

A few minutes later, he seized the wallet from Syed containing Rs 10,000 and went away, the sources said. Syed noted down the registration number and filed a complaint with Ennore police station.

