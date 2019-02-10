Home Cities Chennai

Voting familiarisation drive begins in Chennai

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan  launched the voting familiarisation drive here on Saturday.

Published: 10th February 2019

CEO Sathyabrata Sahoo and Commissioner D Karthikeyan explaining how to vote using EVM and VVPAT machine in Chennai on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan launched the voting familiarisation drive here on Saturday. Familiarisation camps will be conducted in all 913 polling locations in the city ahead of parliamentary elections.

A mock polling station was established in Chennai Corporation central zone regional office where voters were allowed to practice voting and checking the Voter Verification Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine. Corporation Commissioner explained to residents that vote selection would appear through a screen in the VVPAT machine.

Mock polling stations will also be disabled-friendly and have ramps to allow people in wheelchairs to access them. A total of 32 teams of corporation officials have been formed to conduct voting familiarisation drives.

