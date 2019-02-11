Tamil Nadu cop stops motorist gang with lathi, gets beaten

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable was allegedly attacked by a gang of 11 on Sunday night for blocking the vehicle of one of the men using a lathi. The motorist who had been stopped was injured.

Police said Murugan (30) a grade II constable and head constable Karunakaran, attached to the Chetpet police station, were posted on patrol duty on Sunday night.

“At around 11.30 pm, when the two police personnel were near the Dr Gurusamy bridge in Chetpet, 11 youngsters travelling on five motorbikes were speeding towards Choolaimedu,” said a police officer. Karunakaran and Murugan attempted to stop the vehicles but in vain. As the last motorbike was passing by, Murugan hit the vehicle with the lathi in an attempt to stop the motorist, said the police.

“The lathi hit the side mirror and then the driver's face. In the melee, the three men on the bike lost balance and hit a barricade on the road,” said a police officer.

Though the motorists all drove away from the spot, they soon returned and picked an argument with the constable. They allegedly attacked Murugan, injuring his shoulders and face.

After Karunakaran pacified the men, they left the spot. Murugan was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he is being treated, said police sources.

Murugan and Karunakaran told the police that the men were drunk. Murugan lodged a complaint at the Chetpet police station and further investigations are on.

The injured man was identified as Ajay Kumar from Ayanavaram. He received treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, claiming he had been attacked by the police.

Chetpet police have collected the CCTV footage of the road and are searching for the men.

