27-city gig for a few laughs,Bringing NGos to the fore

CHENNAI: At the end of the show, Bhavneet speaks to the audience members, and says, “Did you like the show?” An audience member replies, “Well, I don’t understand Hindi, but I liked the show.” Raja Shekar laughs and says, “Yes, that’s why you didn’t laugh. Not because he wasn’t funny.”

Bhavneet, Raja and Sandesh Johnny were in Chennai from Hyderabad for their show, ‘Travelling Comics’. The 27-city tour will last for a month, and the comedians hope to highlight local NGOs in every city. They have been video documenting their travels and posting them on their social media accounts.

Raja came up with the idea two weeks ago, shared it with Sandesh and Bhavneet. “This is every comedian’s dream — to be able to travel and do comedy. I was about to leave my previous company, and when Sandesh told me about this plan, I decided to leave immediately,” said Bhavneet.

Raja contacted Zoom Car, who sponsored them with the car and contacted a previous co-worker from an NGO who helped him get in touch with NGOs across the country. The comedians collaborated with Bhoomi Foundation in Chennai, and were seen shooting an informational video about the organisation after the show.

“We’re bridging the gap between comedy and social work. See, we comedians do things for validation, and they do things without any validation,” said Raja, laughing. The comedians will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra, Siliguri, Coimbatore and Puducherry, among other cities, over the course of their trip. Travel has been difficult, as they stay in each city only for one night. However, Sandesh joked that they have already shared deep feelings and their life’s stories with each other.

“We got stuck at a toll booth in Bengaluru, because we wanted to do this properly and pay road tax. We were there for four hours and ended up being really good friends with them,” said Bhavneet. The comedians are looking forward to the one month of their travel, but don’t want to expect much, and are looking forward to every moment on stage and off.