Home Cities Chennai

27-city gig for a few laughs,Bringing NGos to the fore

Raja came up with the idea two weeks ago, shared it with Sandesh and Bhavneet.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Raja Shekar, Sandesh Johnny and Bhavneet were in Chennai on Friday

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the end of the show, Bhavneet speaks to the audience members, and says, “Did you like the show?” An audience member replies, “Well, I don’t understand Hindi, but I liked the show.” Raja Shekar laughs and says, “Yes, that’s why you didn’t laugh. Not because he wasn’t funny.”

Bhavneet, Raja and Sandesh Johnny were in Chennai from Hyderabad for their show, ‘Travelling Comics’. The 27-city tour will last for a month, and the comedians hope to highlight local NGOs in every city. They have been video documenting their travels and posting them on their social media accounts.

Raja came up with the idea two weeks ago, shared it with Sandesh and Bhavneet. “This is every comedian’s dream — to be able to travel and do comedy. I was about to leave my previous company, and when Sandesh told me about this plan, I decided to leave immediately,” said Bhavneet.

Raja contacted Zoom Car, who sponsored them with the car and contacted a previous co-worker from an NGO who helped him get in touch with NGOs across the country. The comedians collaborated with Bhoomi Foundation in Chennai, and were seen shooting an informational video about the organisation after the show.

“We’re bridging the gap between comedy and social work. See, we comedians do things for validation, and they do things without any validation,” said Raja, laughing. The comedians will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra, Siliguri, Coimbatore and Puducherry, among other cities, over the course of their trip. Travel has been difficult, as they stay in each city only for one night. However, Sandesh joked that they have already shared deep feelings and their life’s stories with each other.

“We got stuck at a toll booth in Bengaluru, because we wanted to do this properly and pay road tax. We were there for four hours and ended up being really good friends with them,” said Bhavneet. The comedians are looking forward to the one month of their travel, but don’t want to expect much, and are looking forward to every moment on stage and off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp