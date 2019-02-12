Chennai: Three held for burglary of 28 sovereigns of gold

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after around 28 sovereigns and Rs 3,000 in cash were stolen from a house at Triplicane, police arrested three men on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Karthik 22 and Logesh 20, from Aynavaram, and Subash 26, of Ambattur.

Police said the registration number of the vehicle that the trio used to reach the house for the robbery, was recorded on the CCTV. “With that, we traced the vehicle that belonged to a resident of Aynavaram. During investigation, it was revealed that Karthik had borrowed his friend’s vehicle for three days during which they robbed the valuables from the house,” said a police officer.

On Thursday, Thiruvengadam, who works at an IT company, had returned from his relative’s house along with his family and found 28 sovereigns, Rs 3,000 in cash and 1,000 dollars missing from his house.