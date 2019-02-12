Six murder suspects from Haryana arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six men hailing from Haryana who were involved in various murder cases in their State, have been arrested by the city police on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, police arrested Rahul Singh (26) from Uttam Nagar, Delhi, Subash (27) and Sandeep who live in Madhavaram but are natives of Haryana, Madhan Sharma (35) from Dadar, Haryana, Anil (27) from Hissar, Haryana, Sumit (27) from Rajasthan.

Police said they were involved in murder and murder for gain cases and most of them were henchmen. A senior police officer from Haryana visited the city on Sunday to conduct further inquiries.