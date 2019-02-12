American school in Taramani violating rules: DMK MLA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MLA PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday charged that the American International School in Taramani has been violating the rules on many counts and urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation and find all means available to correct this ‘extreme policy failure’, immediately.

Initiating the debate on State budget, Thiagarajan said that the government had given 12.5 acres of land worth Rs 800 crore at a nominal lease amount to the school which was started in early 1990s for the children of expatriates coming to Chennai to work for MNC entities.

“Though the school can accommodate 1,500 students, now it has about 800 fee-paying students, largely because they seek `28 lakh as the year-of-joining fee, and `20 lakh a year as the regular fee. A vast majority of expatriates could not afford such high fees,” Thiagarajan said.

In a desperate attempt to increase head count, the American school has been admitting many Indian students from very wealthy families who could afford to pay such huge fees, in direct violation of the school charter’s directive to accept only expatriate or NRI students. The school also violates the rules of Labour and Revenue department, he said.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said the government would examine the original GO issued for the starting of the school and would decide about the next course of action.