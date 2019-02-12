Home Cities Chennai

American school in Taramani violating rules: DMK MLA

The school also violates the rules of Labour and Revenue department, he said.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MLA PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday charged that the American International School in Taramani has been violating the rules on many counts and urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation and find all means available to correct this ‘extreme policy failure’, immediately.
Initiating the debate on State budget, Thiagarajan said that the government had given 12.5 acres of land worth Rs 800 crore at a nominal lease amount to the school which was started in early 1990s for the children of expatriates coming to Chennai to work for MNC entities.

“Though the school can accommodate 1,500 students, now it has about 800 fee-paying students, largely because they seek `28 lakh as the year-of-joining fee, and `20 lakh a year as the regular fee. A  vast majority of expatriates could not afford such high fees,” Thiagarajan said.

In a desperate attempt to increase head count, the American school has been admitting many Indian students from very wealthy families who could afford to pay such huge fees, in direct violation of the school charter’s directive to accept only expatriate or NRI students. The school also violates the rules of Labour and Revenue department, he said.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said the government would examine the original GO issued for the starting of the school and would decide about the next course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palanivel Thiagarajan American school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp