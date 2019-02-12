Home Cities Chennai

Chromepet residents: We don’t want new roads

It is common for residents to badger their local bodies for new roads when the existing ones crumble.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Houses in Krishna Nagar are sinking with the rising road height  Ashwin Prasath

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is common for residents to badger their local bodies for new roads when the existing ones crumble. But, the residents of Krishna Nagar in Chromepet are asking the Pallavaram Municipality not to lay new roads in their area. Their plea comes following the Municipality refusing to comply to a Madras High Court order. The residents want the civic body officials to scrape the top surface of existing roads before relaying them.

Houses in this locality are sinking with the rising height of the road, and residents said they’d be happier traversing the existing road, which has potholes than risk flooding in the monsoon.

“This difference is especially seen in the Krishna Nagar cross streets which was relaid recently,” said Udaya Rajan, an architect from Krishna Nagar, explaining how the Municipality’s failure to mill the main roads before relaying them will affect the entire street.

Members of the Krishna Nagar Residents Welfare Association approached the Pallavaram Municipality with their concerns on Thursday only to be turned back by municipal officials who allegedly claimed that milling was not feasible.

This is a violation of the recent Madras High Court order which directed officials of nearby Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat to mill roads after observing that the rising road heights were distressing residents across local bodies.

“The roads in Krishna Nagar have a wet mix surface and we will mill only is there are bituminous top layer,” said an assistant engineer at the Pallavaram Municipality But, even road with bituminous top layers such as the VOC Road and Hanumar Koil Street in Radha Nagar were recently relaid without milling. “We tried stopping the municipality from relaying without milling but they acted in the nights and made use of lack of public unity,” said David Manohar, a local activist.

The Pallavaram Municipal Commissioner Senthil Murugan and Municipal Engineer Karuppiah Raju evaded attempts by Express to get a response from them.

No milling

Members of the Krishna Nagar Residents Welfare Association approached the Pallavaram Municipality with their concerns on Thursday only to be turned back by municipal officials who allegedly claimed that milling was not feasible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chromepet Chennai roads Pallavaram Municipality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp