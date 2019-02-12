Chromepet residents: We don’t want new roads

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is common for residents to badger their local bodies for new roads when the existing ones crumble. But, the residents of Krishna Nagar in Chromepet are asking the Pallavaram Municipality not to lay new roads in their area. Their plea comes following the Municipality refusing to comply to a Madras High Court order. The residents want the civic body officials to scrape the top surface of existing roads before relaying them.

Houses in this locality are sinking with the rising height of the road, and residents said they’d be happier traversing the existing road, which has potholes than risk flooding in the monsoon.

“This difference is especially seen in the Krishna Nagar cross streets which was relaid recently,” said Udaya Rajan, an architect from Krishna Nagar, explaining how the Municipality’s failure to mill the main roads before relaying them will affect the entire street.

Members of the Krishna Nagar Residents Welfare Association approached the Pallavaram Municipality with their concerns on Thursday only to be turned back by municipal officials who allegedly claimed that milling was not feasible.

This is a violation of the recent Madras High Court order which directed officials of nearby Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat to mill roads after observing that the rising road heights were distressing residents across local bodies.

“The roads in Krishna Nagar have a wet mix surface and we will mill only is there are bituminous top layer,” said an assistant engineer at the Pallavaram Municipality But, even road with bituminous top layers such as the VOC Road and Hanumar Koil Street in Radha Nagar were recently relaid without milling. “We tried stopping the municipality from relaying without milling but they acted in the nights and made use of lack of public unity,” said David Manohar, a local activist.

The Pallavaram Municipal Commissioner Senthil Murugan and Municipal Engineer Karuppiah Raju evaded attempts by Express to get a response from them.

No milling

Members of the Krishna Nagar Residents Welfare Association approached the Pallavaram Municipality with their concerns on Thursday only to be turned back by municipal officials who allegedly claimed that milling was not feasible.