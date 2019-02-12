Home Cities Chennai

Chennai civic body yet to get powers to implement new building rules

Corporation sources told Express that though the new rule has come into force from February 4, 2019, the revised delegation of powers are awaited from the member secretary.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, came into being, the Greater Chennai Corporation is awaiting the delegation of powers from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary.

Corporation sources told Express that though the new rule has come into force from February 4, 2019, the revised delegation of powers are awaited from the member secretary. After the new rules came into being, all norms relating to planning and building permit for construction and layout, have been brought into single document and these rules are applicable to the entire State, except hill areas. The applications in which the demand letters are yet to be issued and the applications which will be received after February 4, will be examined under the new rules.

As a result, Chennai Corporation, to avoid delay of processing the planning permission application with new rules, has instructed its officials to receive planning permission applications with new amendments of development regulations with blueprint drawings from February 5 to February 15, 2019. It has also instructed its officials to initiate processing of the application as per the new amendment after receipt of delegation of power from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The Corporation officials have also been asked to instruct the applicant to submit drawings online for verification of rules after changes are incorporated in the existing Auto DCR software. Auto DCR is a first-of-its-kind software in India, which is a unique and innovative way of automatic scrutiny of building proposal by reading CAD drawings.

Tech support

Auto DCR software is used to automate the lengthy manual process of checking development regulations, thus reducing the effort for architects and the Corporation

