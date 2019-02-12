Constable injures speeding biker with lathi, gets beaten up by group

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable was allegedly attacked by a gang of 11 on Sunday night for stopping the vehicle of one of the men with a lathi. The biker who had been stopped was injured. Police said Murugan (30), a grade II constable and head constable Karunakaran, attached to the Chetpet police station, were posted on patrol duty on Sunday night.

“At around 11.30pm, when the two police personnel were near the Dr Gurusamy bridge in Chetpet, 11 youngsters travelling on five motorbikes, were speeding towards Choolaimedu,” said an officer.

Karunakaran and Murugan attempted to stop the vehicles but in vain. As the last motorbike was passing by, Murugan hit the vehicle with the lathi in an attempt to stop the biker, said the police. “The lathi hit the side mirror and then the rider’s face. In the melee, the three men on the bike lost balance and hit a barricade on the road.” said a police officer.

Though all the bikers rode away from the spot, they soon returned and picked up an argument with the constable. They allegedly then attacked Murugan, injuring his shoulders and face. After Karunakaran pacified the men, they left the spot. Murugan was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he is being treated.

Murugan and Karunakaran had allegedly told the police that the men were drunk. Murugan lodged a complaint at the Chetpet station and further investigations are on. The injured man was identified as Ajay Kumar from Ayanavaram. He received treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, and claimed he had been attacked by the police.