Chennai Corporation revamps Sterling Road stormwater drainage system

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is revamping the stormwater drainage system in Sterling Road at the cost of Rs 41 lakh by replacing the pipes with stormwater drains.

This comes following recommendations from special zonal flood monitoring officer as the stretch is waterlogged after heavy spells of rains. This is one of the few stretches that was chosen for special footpaths despite not having a stormwater drain.

As an interim measure, a one-foot-wide pipe was buried under the footpath to carry rainwater and prevent flooding. “At that time, we underestimated the extent of waterlogging the road would face, and we are immediately fixing this lapse,” said a senior official form Stormwater Drain Department.

Officials said the pipe used to clog up frequently and cleaning it was a tedious process and they claim stormwater drains are the only solution to combat waterlogging.“We will ensure the walkability is not affected and have kept the bollards of the footpath safe it can installed again,” said the official.