By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death by a group of 15 men at his office at Sriperumbudur on Monday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ramesh (47)of Pillaipakkam village in Sriperumbudur.

Police said Ramesh runs a business firm at Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur road. On Monday, he had reached his office after attending a village council meeting when a gang barged into his office and murdered him.