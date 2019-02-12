Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI: My DTH operator is asking me to pay for the service technician after the service was stopped abruptly for no fault of mine. I have asked for the service without any charges, but the company staff is refusing. How can I proceed further to file a complaint in the consumer court?

— Doraiswamy

You can contact Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), Phone No. 044-24660387. They will guide you.

My son issued a cheque dated 15.03.2016 to a person and there was a dispute. My son gave a letter to the banker not to honour the cheque. So, the cheque was returned and he again deposited the cheque on 13.06.2016. Can the person initiate legal action against my son under Section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act. Can he take action only after the cheque is returned for the second time instead of taking action when the cheque returned the first time?

—R Natarajan

The Supreme Court (2013) in MSR Leathers vs. S.Palaniappan & Anr. reported in (2013) 1 SCC 177 has held as follows:- “when the cheque was presented second time on 10.11.2008 and was returned unpaid, legal notice for demand was issued only on 17.12.2008 which was not within 30 days of the receipt of the information by him from the Bank regarding the return of the cheque as unpaid. Non-issuance of notice within the limitation prescribed has rendered the complaint as not maintainable.”

I followed all the steps to file an FIR for a cognizable office. The judicial magistrate also gave a direction to the station officer under 156 (3) CrPC to investigate and file FIR. But, the police has not complied with the court order. What should I do next?

— GA Harry

You can approach the Superintendent of Police of that area. Failing to get relief, you will have to file a private complaint under section 200 Cr.P.C.

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court

