Chennai: Gang murders lawyer near his house in broad daylight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old lawyer was murdered in broad daylight in public view just a few metres away from his house at Sholavaram on Monday morning. Police said Suresh Kumar (47), a resident of Sivanthi Adityan Nagar in Nallur village at Sholavaram, was a lawyer and VCK president of Chennai - Thiruvallur district.

“On Monday morning, at around 6 am, he had gone out of the house to buy milk and newspaper. Just 400 metres away from the house, near the shop, he saw a friend and was speaking with him. Meanwhile, six men on two motorbikes suddenly came and attacked Suresh Kumar with sharp weapons. When the latter started to run, three men ran towards the motorbike and the other three chased and attacked him,” said an officer.

The passers-by ran away from the spot and the men had allegedly threatened the public. The friend with whom he was speaking, fainted, said the police. After stabbing Suresh Kumar multiple times, the assailants left him in a pool of blood and fled.