Japanese firm looking to tap artificial sand market in Tamil Nadu

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Japanese company is planning to tap the artificial sand market in India by offering technology to provide better quality of artificial sand. This comes in the wake of the Public Works Department formulating an m-sand policy specifying procedures for manufacturing and penalty for adulteration after nearly 30 pc of M-sand available in the state was found to be of poor quality.

Katsuo Matsumoto, chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency, during the Global Investors Meet, said that SME Partnership Promotion Survey on high quality and sustainable production of artificial sand for high strength concrete production is one of the ongoing projects in Tamil Nadu which is proposed by Koritsu Industries.

Koritsu Industry is planning to showcase their products by encouraging state urban development corporations or civil construction companies to incorporate the use of high quality artificial sand for concrete products into their development plan. It is learnt that Koritsu industry has the largest sand manufacturing equipment in Japan, JICA said.

It is claimed that once the use of high-quality sand made with Japanese technology becomes popular, it could result in decrease of river sand mining and strengthen and prolong life expectancy of infrastructure projects and large buildings.

When Express contacted Public Works Department officials, they said that they are unaware of Japanese companies venturing into artificial sand. The officials said currently m-sand policy is being drafted wherein action would be taken against fake m-sand sellers.