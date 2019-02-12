Home Cities Chennai

‘Rare’ tech glitch halts Chennai metro trains for 6 hours

Metro commuters, who thronged the newly inaugurated stretch from DMS to Washermenpet on Monday morning, were in for disappointment.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Technicians working at Saidapet Metro station to resolve the issue, on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Metro commuters, who thronged the newly inaugurated stretch from DMS to Washermenpet on Monday morning, were in for a disappointment. Barely a day after services began on the route, trains were delayed for over six hours on Monday due to tripping of overhead electricity cable at Saidapet-Little Mount station.

Passengers using the service had a harrowing experience as only one line was functional during the period, resulting in long waiting time. The glitches were resolved by 2.30 pm.

Sources privy to the issue said that this particular technical glitch was a rare one and has occurred for the first time since the Chennai Metro Rail became operational. The problem was detected at the ramp located between Saidapet and Little Mount stations around 8.30 am on Monday.

“Pantograph — an apparatus mounted on the roof of the train — got entangled with the overhead cable. As a result, the electricity line tripped and four trains came to a halt,” said an official. Due to the ongoing trial runs, passengers will not be charged for travel along Phase-I stretch of Chennai Metro on Tuesday also, officials said. 

When Express contacted CMRL officials, they confirmed the delay in services and said that the maintenance team is looking into the issue. “All routes between Washermenpet to AG-DMS in the Blue Line and Central to St Thomas Mount in the Green Line and Central to Airport are going as per schedule now as the problem was rectified by afternoon,” said a press note.

Sources said that a device called section insulator, which helps in separation of two electrical feeds while allowing Pantograph to pass, has not been functional at Saidapet station. “The impact of the problem could’ve been minimised if the section insular was working at Saidapet. Because of this, services from DMS have to be suspended temporarily. Officials were in a hurry to open the new stretch and such issues were overlooked,” said the source.

Instances of trains stopping abruptly have been increasing in CMRL, said members from the CMRL Employees Union. Since contract workers who lack proper technical training are directed to fill the posts of station controllers and loco pilots, trains have been halting abruptly, said employees.  

“Recently, a beam was broken along the tracks as the driver, a contract worker, did not have the qualifications to operate the train. A week ago, services along Airport stretch were halted for two hours because of this,” said Elangovan, secretary of the union.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai metro Washermenpet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp