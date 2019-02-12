Skeletal remains found of missing school girl?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly six months after a 15-year-old girl went missing, police have found skeletal remains, which they suspect could be hers, from a sugarcane field near Tirutani. The field is located 1.5 km away from the school where the teenager was studying. On Sunday, labourers working in the field found skeletons near a pond. They alerted the landlord who, in turn, informed the police.

“We have found a pair of anklets, ear-rings and school uniform,” said the police. “The parents have confirmed that the ornaments belonged to the girl. The uniform is also of the school in which the deceased studied.” The skeletal remains have been sent to forensics department for further tests and investigation.

Saritha went missing on September 7, 2018. Her father Subramani is a farmer. Her family lived in Pudhuvenkatapuram near Tirutani. Saritha was studying in Class-X in a government school in the same locality. “She left for school as usual on September 7, but did not return home that evening,” said an official. “Her parents searched all evening and later learnt that she had not attended school on the day she went missing.”

Police say the story gets further murkier from there. “Saritha was not alone when she went missing. Her friend was right there with her. They were walking together to school and while crossing the field, her friend walked ahead and Saritha was trailing her. It was only after crossing the field that her friend realised that Saritha was missing,” said the officer speaking to Express. “She went ahead to school thinking Saritha would get there soon. But that was the last the teenager was seen,” added the officer.

Disappearance

Saritha went missing on September 7, 2018

Police say Saritha and her friend were walking together to school and while crossing the field, her friend walked ahead. It was only after crossing the field that her friend realised that Saritha was missing

Four special teams have been formed to investigate the case