TN Human Rights Commission recommends Rs 50K compensation to a driver harassed by police inspector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission, on Monday, recommended the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a Chennai driver, five years after he was allegedly harassed by the then Inspector of Ambattur police station.

M Velan, a resident of Om Shakthi Nagar, Ambattur submitted in his petition that George Millar, then Inspector of Police, Ambattur Police Station registered a criminal case against him and lodged him in jail in an alleged land grabbing case filed by one Santha, an advocate

He also submitted that in the wee hours of November 5, 2013, in the pretext of calling for an enquiry over the land grabbing case, George Millar, had pulled him by his shirt to the station.

Denying all the allegations, George submitted to the commission that since the complaint against the driver was a land grabbing case registered by the sub-inspector of the Ambattur police station, he had no role in the case.

Based on the oral and documentary evidence presented before him, commission member Durai Jayachandran observed that the case was registered by the Sub-Inspector of Police, Ambattur only on the instruction given by the Inspector and also that the harassment of the driver violated the human rights of the complainant. It also recommended disciplinary action against the official.